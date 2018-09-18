Hikes with homeless dogs set at Giant City

Giant City State Park near Makanda is partnering with Wright Way Animal Rescue to get some four-legged and two-legged friends out for a hike together.

The special hikes are planned from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 22.

Participants will have an opportunity to walk either the moderate, one-mile Giant City Nature Trail, or the easy one-third-mile Devil’s Standtable Trail.

Hikers will have a chance to give some new canine friends a little bit of exercise, and maybe even find a “fur-ever” home.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Space is limited.

Registration, and more information, are available by calling 618-457-4836.

Wright-Way Rescue is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

The organization’s mission is to reduce the number of homeless pets which are euthanized in the Midwest each year through an adoption program, community education, promotion of spaying and neutering, and a veterinary medicine program.

The organization also works to continue to save pets from rural animal control facilities where they are at a high risk of euthanasia, and instead offer them a second chance at a loving home.