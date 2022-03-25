Hikes, wildflower walks, landscaping, morel mushroom programs planned at Giant City

Hikes, a landscape program, a presentation about morel mushrooms and spring wildflower walks are planned at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The events are free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be made by calling 618-457-4836.

Visitors to the park are required to observe current guidance from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

Birding Hikes

Birding hikes are planned March 26 and March 30. Both hikes are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Both hikes are scheduled to be led by park volunteer and Southern Illinois Audubon Society member Vicki Lang-Mendenhall.

The hike on March 26 will be on the Indian Creek Natural Trail, which is three-quarters of a mile long.

The hike on March 30 will be on the Post Oak Trail, which is one-third of a mile long.

Landscape Program

A program about how to evaluate the natural quality of a landscape is planned Sunday, March 27. The program is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Botanist Chris Benda will discuss how to use floristic quality analysis, FQA.

Knowing the vegetation present on property can guide management and land practices.

Benda plans to explain the use of FQA to interpret landscape. Discussion about the coefficient of conservatism values and natural quality indicators also is planned.

Morel Mushroom Program

A morel mushroom program is planned Saturday, April 2. The program is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Gretchen Steele, a park volunteer, photographer and local natural enthusiast, plans to offer tips on how to find morel mushrooms.

Spring Wildflower Walks

Spring wildflower walks are planned Saturday, April 2, Saturday, April 9, and Friday, April 15.

Each walk is scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon and will be led by the park interpreter.

The walks will be along the Trillium Trail at the park.