Hillbilly Dinner Theater event coming in April

Planning for the Hillbilly Dinner Theater was accomplished at a recent Pulaski-Alexander board meeting of the Illinois Association of Home and Community Education.

Board chairperson June Badgley, in the accompanying picture, fourth from the right, tried to whip eggs in a blue bowl while sifting flour for a cobbler.

She needed help from secretary Emma Dell Bennett with her rolling pin (pictured beside her) and treasurer Flora Helman (who was attempting to crack eggs.)

First vice president Joan Fish (far right) was tweeting her noisemaker, holding a balloon and planning on selling tickets at Caledonia Community Church at 10076 Illinois Route 37 in Olmsted. The dinner theater will be at the church.

From left in the picture, second vice president Betty Shumaker encourages the public to attend the event on April 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in order to support educational scholarships and enjoy the evening.

The theme for the 2018 event "Celebration at the Crossroads."

Mary Jo King, community volunteer hours chairperson, was demonstrating with her bowl and spoon how good the ham and beans, cornbread, slaw, fried apples and desserts are going to be.

Agnes Thurston, community and family issues co-chairperson, was dressed for the weather, telling everyone to come "rain or shine."

In the middle of the photo, public relations chairperson Martha McMunn was pouring coffe, saying that drinks are included in the hillbilly meal, which will be $10 per adult hillbilly and $5 per child under 10.

International chairperson Margaret Ann Grace was watching over the group, trying to maintain order.

Community and family issues co-chairperson Marilyn Kerr was combining fun in her party hat while still warming up her egg beater.

Missing from the fracas was cultural enrichment chairperson Amy Kerr.

The evening also will feature the K & I Drifters, who will provide musical entertainment throughout the evening.

Local "celebrity" auctioneer Brent Miller has agreed to provide his services for a live auction. There will also be a cake walk and door prizes.

All of the proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for graduating seniors from Century High School and Meridian High School.

Scholarship applications have been delivered to the guidance counselors for students to pick up, fill out and return to their counselor.

Winners will receive their scholarship stipends at their school's senior awards banquet.