Hillbilly Dinner Theater set

The Pulaski-Alexander Illinois Association of Home and Community Education plans to sponsor a Hillbilly Dinner Theater Saturday, April 14.

The dinner theater is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Caledonia Church in Olmsted. The church is located along Route 37.

The dinner menu will feature ham and beans, fried potatoes, fried apples, slaw, cornbread and desserts. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The K&I Drifters will provide the entertainment.

A live auction is planned. Brent Miller is scheduled to be the guest auctioneer.

All proceeds will be used to provide scholarships for graduating seniors from Century and Meridian high schools

