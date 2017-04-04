Hillbilly Dinner Theater supports local scholarships

An upcoming event planned in the area will help to support a scholarship program which benefits students at area schools.

The Pulaski-Alexander Illinois Association of Home and Community Education plans to sponsor the yearly Hillbilly Dinner Theater on Saturday, April 8.

The dinner theater will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Ham and beans, cornbread, slaw, fried potatoes, fried apples and desserts will be served at 5:30 p.m. A donation of $10 per adult and $5 per youth under 10 is suggested.

There will be entertainment by the K & I Drifters, with cake walks, raffle prizes and a live auction to complement the evening.

All proceeds will go to the Pulaski-Alexander IAHCE scholarship program, which is awarded to graduating seniors from Century and Meridian schools.