Home / News / Hillbilly Dinner Theater supports scholarships
Hillbilly TheaterHillbilly TheaterHillbilly TheaterHillbilly TheaterHillbilly Theater

Hillbilly Dinner Theater supports scholarships

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 3:18pm admin

The Pulaski-Alexander Illinois Association of Home and Community Education sponsored an annual Hillbilly Dinner Theater on Saturday, April 8, at Shawnee Community College near Ullin. Ham and beans, cornbread, slaw, fried potatoes, fried apples and desserts were served. Music and entertainment included the K & I Drifters, cake walks, raffle prizes and a live auction. All proceeds benefit the Pulaski-Alexander IAHCE scholarship program, which provides cash awards to graduating seniors from Century and Meridian schools.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here