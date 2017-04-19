Hillbilly Dinner Theater supports scholarships

The Pulaski-Alexander Illinois Association of Home and Community Education sponsored an annual Hillbilly Dinner Theater on Saturday, April 8, at Shawnee Community College near Ullin. Ham and beans, cornbread, slaw, fried potatoes, fried apples and desserts were served. Music and entertainment included the K & I Drifters, cake walks, raffle prizes and a live auction. All proceeds benefit the Pulaski-Alexander IAHCE scholarship program, which provides cash awards to graduating seniors from Century and Meridian schools.