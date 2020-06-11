Historical society plans Christmas Shop

The 18th annual Christmas Shop at 117 S. Appleknocker in downtown Cobden is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Christmas Shop is the primary fund-raiser for the Union County Museum and the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society. The society operates the museum in downtown Cobden.

The shop is scheduled to be open on weekends through Dec. 19: on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday afternoons are by chance.

A wide variety of new and gently used trees, trim, wreaths, ceramic trees, lights, Willow Tree, dinnerware and Jim Shore are among the items which will be for sale.

The historical and genealogy society advises that a face mask is required and asks everyone to observe social distancing.

For more information, call 618-893-2567 or the museum at 618-893-2865.