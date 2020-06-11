Home / Home

Historical society plans Christmas Shop

Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:29pm admin

The 18th annual Christmas Shop at 117 S. Appleknocker in downtown Cobden is scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Christmas Shop is the primary fund-raiser for the Union County Museum and the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society. The society operates the museum in downtown Cobden.

The shop is scheduled to be open on weekends through Dec. 19: on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday afternoons are by chance.

A wide variety of new and gently used trees, trim, wreaths, ceramic trees, lights, Willow Tree, dinnerware and Jim Shore are among the items which will be for sale.

The historical and genealogy society advises that a face mask is required and asks everyone to observe social distancing.

For more information, call 618-893-2567 or the museum at 618-893-2865.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
11 + 7 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here