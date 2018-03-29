History fair held at Shawnee High School

A history fair was held on Tuesday, March 6, for teacher Jamie Nash-Mayberry’s history class at Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake. Four judges reviewed 10 projects.

The history fair was sponsored by the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society. Cash prizes were awarded. Award winners are featured in the accompanying pictures.

On March 24, Shawnee students competed at history fair regionals, which were held at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Those who advanced to state on May 3 included Tre Rains and Jaylin Rathert, Laycee Presutti and Katie Charles, and Autumn McMahan and Chali Phelps.

Tre Rains was on hand at SIU to receive a certificate which was awarded for placing as best in show at the high school level in the exhibit category. Photos provided.