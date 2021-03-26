History made: first female assigned as patrol deputy

History has been made with the assignment of the first woman to serve as a patrol deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel announced that Jessica Bridges recently was promoted to patrol deputy. Bridges was hired in April 2019 as a telecommunicator/correctional officer with the sheriff’s office.

Harvel said that beginning March 25, Bridges will be attending the 14-week basic law enforcement academy at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

“I am very proud to make this announcement because Jessica will be the first female patrol deputy in the history of the Union County Sheriff’s Office to be assigned to this role,” the sheriff stated.