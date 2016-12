Holiday programs scheduled

‘Tis the season...for Christmas holiday season programs at Union County public schools. The schedule of upcoming programs includes:

Lick Creek School, Dec. 16, 7 p.m.

Cobden Elementary School, Dec. 21, 12:30 p.m.

Cobden Junior-Senior High School, Dec. 18, 2 p.m.

Davie School, Anna, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Anna Junior High School, band and chorus, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.

Jonesboro School, Dec. 20, 6 p.m.

Dongola School, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Junior/Senior High School, Wolf Lake, Dec. 11, 2 p.m.