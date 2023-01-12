Holiday programs set at Union County schools

Christmas holiday season music programs are planned in the coming weeks at Union County schools.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has a holiday performance scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m.

Lincoln and Davie Schools in Anna School District No. 37 have concerts set for Tuesday, Dec. 12, with Lincoln performing at 6 p.m. and Davie scheduled for 7 p.m.

The programs for kindergarten and junior high classes in Anna District 37 are scheduled Thursday, Dec. 14. The kindergarteners will go on at 6 p.m., and the junior high program is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Jonesboro School District No. 43 program is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m., with the pre-k students performing at 5:30 p.m.

Dongola Unit No. 66 School District will have a Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 5:30 p.m.

Lick Creek School District No. 16’s Christmas program is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Students in Shawnee School District No. 84 have their Christmas concert scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. in Wolf Lake.

Cobden School District No. 17 plans to have its holiday program on Friday, Dec. 22, at 9:30 a.m.