Hollerboys named group of year

A local band brought home the 2018 modern country group of the year award at the world’s largest independent music award show.

The band shared the following news release which highlights The Hollerboys’ success:

On Sept. 8, local modern country rock band The Hollerboys traveled to Dollywood Celebrity Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

The band was up for nominations for the 2018 Josie Music Awards.

The Hollerboys were honored to receive the 2018 Josie Music Award Modern Country Group of the year. They were nominated for five independent music awards.

The Hollerboys were nominated for “Modern Country Group of the Year” and for “Outlaw Country Song of the year for ‘Field of Gold’.”

“Field of Gold” was also nominated for “Music Video of the Year,” “Modern Country Group Entertainers of the Year”and singer Adam Webb was nominated for “Vocalist of the Year.”

The Josie Music Awards is a team which set out and successfully created an award show where winners are selected on their talent, skill, material, professionalism and more.

Nominee suggestions go through a lengthy review process by a team of industry leaders.

The Josie Music Awards is an all genre music award show ceremony which includes a red carpet and many performances.

Since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the Josie Music Awards was, is, and remains the largest independent artist award show globally.

The award show has been held in such venues as The Gaylord Opryland Resort, the Schermerhorn Symphony Center Concert Hall, and Nissan Stadium, all located in Nashville, Tenn. Thousands of people from around the globe attend.

The Josie Music Awards were created solely to celebrate those in the independent music industry who work so hard every day and deserve to have a night of their own.

The Hollerboys consist of Adam Webb, songwriter, vocalist and rhythm guitar; Paul Mayberry Jr., lead guitar; Larry Webb bass; and Seth Hudson.

In 2017 The Hollerboys won an acoustic competition with New Country Z100 and recently in 2018 won a battle of the bands.

The Hollerboys have just released their debut, self-titled album, with fan favorite songs, such as, “Moonshine Man,” “Stay For One More,” “Mississippi Flyway” and “Fast Lane Fantasy.”

The Hollerboys have also just released their third official music video, “Field of Gold.”

“Field of Gold” has been played on one of their local radio stations regularly and is starting to get airplay in other parts of the United States, as well as airplay in the United Kingdom, Germany, New Zealand and Australia.

The Hollerboys have been busy touring the Midwest and promoting their newly released album and single.

The Hollerboys have opened for acts such as LoCash, Colt Ford and Sara Evans, and played festivals and events with the Eli Young Band, Mo Pitney, Keith Anderson, Toby Keith and David Lee Murphy.

The Hollerboys thank all of their family, friends, and their music family for their continued support as they strive to achieve their goals in the country music industry. They hope they can continue to work with all of their communities and to make everyone proud.

The Hollerboys music can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Apple Music and other sites online. They can be followed on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.