The Hollerboys perform at Sara Evans concert

The Hollerboys, a local country/rock band based out of Euby-Dam Holler near Jonesboro, recently competed against other local bands for a chance to open for multi-platinum country music star Sara Evans at Walker’s Bluff in Carterville.

The Hollerboys were one of the two local acts to win the opportunity to perform at the concert.

The band’s friends and supporters are sharing that they are extremely proud of all of The Hollerboys’ hard work.

The band’s most recent local performance was at the Anna VFW post for the recent Ruck to Remember Memorial Day ceremony.

Those who may want to join in following the band can do so online at www.thehollerboys.com, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.