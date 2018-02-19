Home, community education units again plan to offer scholarships for students

The Pulaski-Alexander Units of Illinois Association of Home and Community Education, IAHCE, once again plan to offer scholarships for graduating seniors at Century High School at Ullin and Meridian High School in Mounds.

Seniors who are interested in obtaining a scholarship application are advised to contact their guidance counselors.

Applications are to be completed and returned by April 23 to counselors at the schools.

Each completed scholarship will be reviewed and judged May 7 at a monthly IAHCE board meeting.

Community service, school participation and scholarship are the criteria upon which each scholarship recipient is chosen, with additional points given for accuracy and presentation.

The stipend will then be given to each recipient at his/her school's awards banquet.

The number of scholarships and amount of each stipend are determined by how much money has been raised through various projects, with the majority of funds coming from the yearly hillbilly dinner theater.

The dinner theater has been changed to Caledonia Community Church in Olmsted and is planned Saturday evening, April 14.

The 2018 theme for IAHCE is "Celebration at the Crossroads," so in addition to the traditional hillbilly food, the dinner theater will feature the K&I Drifters.

For more information, call board chairwoman June Badgley at 618-634-2367 or hillbilly dinner theater co-chairwomen Flora Helman 618-342-6523, Mary Jo King 618-657-2264 or Amy Kerr 618-697-1476.