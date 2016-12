The Union County Sheriff’s Office in Jonesboro is asking for the public’s help in locating Brooke Stanton, a wanted person.

Stanton is described as a white female, 21 years of age, 5’2”, 180 pounds. Stanton is wanted on charges of home invasion and armed robbery.

Anyone with information on Brooke Stanton should contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500 or their local police department.