Homecoming celebration underway at Shawnee

Homecoming week is underway at Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake.

Homecoming activities were scheduled to start Monday. The theme is “A Night of Denim and Diamonds.”

Theme days for homecoming week include:

Monday, PJ Day. Tuesday, Anything But a Backpack Day. Wednesday, Hollywood vs. Hobo Day. Thursday, Class Color Day. Friday, Spirit Day.

Saturday, Jan. 14, will feature a full slate of homecoming activities.

At 5 p.m., the Shawnee High School girls’ basketball team will tip off against Joppa.

Homecoming queen coronation is planned during halftime of the girls’ game.

Queen candidates are Madison Tweedy and Abbagell Davis. Autumn Derossett is the retiring queen.

Escorts are Dryden Wills and Jack Taylor. Crown bearers will be Matthew White and Berkli Holtman.

During intermission, a Shawnee’s Best presentation honoring Phyllis Mezo is scheduled.

A dance routine by the Junior Tribe Dancers is scheduled.

At 7 p.m., the Shawnee High School boys’ basketball team is scheduled to face Dongola.

Halftime will feature senior high cheer and alumni loyalty.

A homecoming dance is planned from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The dance is open to high school students only. The cost to enter the dance will be $5. Refreshments will be served.