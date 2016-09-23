Homecoming week planned at A-JCHS

A fall tradition will be renewed next week when Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has its annual homecoming celebration.

Homecoming week activities are planned for Sept. 26 through Oct. 1.

Highlights include a homecoming football game, a parade, coronation of a queen and king, and other special activities at the Union County school.

The A-JCHS Student Council is working on the 2016 celebration. The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Red Carpet.”

Daily themes for the week include Pajama Day on Monday, Twin Day on Tuesday, Favorite Sports Team Day on Wednesday, Class Color Day on Thursday and Blue and White Day on Friday. Blue and white are school colors.

A parade is set for 1 p.m. on Friday of homecoming week. The parade will step off from the Anna City Park.

Those who will be participating in the parade are asked to enter the park through the entrance by St. Mary’s Church.

The parade route will be along East Davie Street to South Main Street in downtown Anna.

The parade route is slated to end at Stinson Memorial Library.

Coronation of this year’s homecoming queen and king will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Union Hall gymnasium at the school.

For more information about homecoming, or being a part of the parade, contact A-JCHS Student Council adviser Hannah Maze at 833-8502, extension 219, or email ajchsstudentcouncil@aj81.net.

A-J Prowl

The National Honor Society at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School is inviting the community to promote its businesses and show support for the Wildcat football team at the A-J Prowl when they take on the Pinckneyville Panthers on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

The Prowl will be part of 2016 homecoming festivities which are planned at the Union County school.

Businesses are invited to sell merchandise, hand out promotions, set up games and more at the game.

Set-up will be at 5 p.m. and the prowl will start at 5:30 p.m. by The Pit. The cost is $10 per booth.

For more information, contact National Honor Society sponsor Courtney Garner at cgarner@aj81.net or by calling 618-833-8502, extension 214.