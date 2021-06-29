Hometown Hero honored

Take me out to the ballgame took on a whole new meaning for Cindy Rice, the assistant site supervisor/parent coordinator for Southern Seven Head Start in Mounds, when she was nominated as a Southern Illinois Miners Hometown Hero.

During a pregame ceremony at the Miner’s June 12 game in Marion, Cindy threw out the first pitch. She was recognized for the work she does at the Head Start center and for helping families in the community get needed resources and support.

“I feel as if there are others who deserved this more than I did,” said Rice. “I do what I do not for the recognition, but because I love my job and helping others. The joy of seeing their faces, and the hugs are thanks enough.”

With Cindy is Nick Neville, who plays shortstop for the Miners. Hometown Heroes is a partnership of the Southern Illinois Miners and Cook Portable Warehouses to honor those who have made a positive impact within their community. Photos provided.