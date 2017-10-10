Honor society induction ceremony

The Alpha Lambda Epsilon Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society had a fall induction ceremony on Sept. 28 at Shawnee Community College near Ullin. All the chapter’s members have achieved the highest academic grades and honors. Members must have a 3.5 grade point average for 12 transfer hours to be invited to become a member of the honor society. During the ceremony, Shawnee Community College president Dr. Peggy Bradford was the keynote speaker. Bradford told the students and their families how important their home support systems were.

In the first row are, from left, Steven Etter, public relations, Jonesboro; Lily Greer, Vienna; Hannah Fuller, Jonesboro; Marrisa Waddy, vice president, Villa Ridge; and Dr. Peggy Bradford. In the second row are Jipaum Robinson, vice president, student services; Mildred Henderson, Olmsted; Joseph Kossack, Vienna; Zoey Campanella, Vienna; Courtney Minor, Goreville; Jessica Schlamer, Thebes; Morgan Bunch, Jonesboro; Michael Wright, vice president, Metropolis; Brett Casper, president, Anna; and Craig Bradley, advisor. New members Steven Eldridge, Megan Gilpin and Aaron Sellars could not be present for the picture. Shawnee Community College photo.