Horseshoe Lake Fire Department receives support from local farmer

Tamms – County farmer Scott and Cheryl Miller of Scott Miller Farms directed a $2,500 donation to the Horseshoe Lake Volunteer Fire Department as part of the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund.

As part of its mission, the Horseshoe Lake Volunteer Fire Department used the funds to purchase various tools for the department to use on fire, search, rescue and carbon monoxide calls.

The department purchased three New York roof hooks, a CO2 detector, a ventilation blade, a bolt cutter, handle brackets, a hydrant valve, two extension cords, a chainsaw and two reciprocating saws.

The members of the Horseshoe Lake Volunteer Fire Department voiced their appreciation to Scott and Cheryl Miller for their generosity and support and said the donation was greatly appreciated.

The department’s personnel noted that the equipment which has been purchased will assist them with additional resources in responding to house fires, as well as vehicle and agriculture accidents.

The equipment also will assist the department in the protection of local woodlands and forests and with mutual aid calls in the county.

Since it began in 2010, the Grow Communities program has partnered with farmers to support nonprofit organizations important to them in their local communities.

The program has given more than $29 million to farming communities since its inception, including more than $3 million in 2018.

Each year, farmers enter for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit they care about in their community.

The organizations reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs, food banks and many others.

“Farmers play a pivotal role in rural communities, and through their commitment to the Grow Communities program, we are able to provide the monetary support these nonprofit organizations need to make an impact,” Monsanto Fund president Al Mitchell said in a news release.

“We’re proud to play a part in helping these rural communities grow and thrive.”

The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern U.S. agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America.

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work.