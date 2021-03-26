Hospital auxiliary plans ‘non-event of the year’

Union County Hospital Auxiliary invites the community to attend what is billed as the “non-event of the year.”

The organization is sponsoring an April Fool’s Day Auxiliary Dance to benefit patients at Union County Hospital in Anna.

The big event is planned on April 1. The auxiliary says the dance will take place “wherever you are happiest.” The time: “any time that suits you.”

Those who want to be a part of the non-event are asked to RSVP by March 31 by making a donation.

The auxiliary shared the following message in its invitation to the “big dance”:

The most delightful benefit you will attend.

For you don’t have come, it’s money you send.

You don’t to worry about what you wear.

No driving or parking to give you a care.

Your donation is sure the hospital to enhance

So SEND your money and DON’T come to the dance.

Union County Hospital is a not-for-profit organization.

The auxiliary provides supportive services to the Anna hospital, such as awarding an annual health care scholarship, staffing the gift shop, supporting chaplain services and encouraging landscaping at the hospital.

The auxiliary depends on donations to provide supportive services. All donations to the auxiliary are tax deductible.