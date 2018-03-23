Hospital auxiliary plans April Fool’s Day dance

The Union County Hospital Auxiliary invites the community to an April Fool’s Day dance.

The dance will benefit patients and visitors at Union County Hospital in Anna.

Details about the event follow:

Date: April 1, 2018. Time: Whenever you please. Place: Wherever you are happiest.

The auxiliary is a not-for-profit organization. The auxiliary provides supportive services to the hospital, such as awarding an annual health care scholarship, staffing the gift shop, supporting chaplain services and encouraging landscaping around the hospital and nursing home.

The auxiliary also sponsors a party for home residents each year which includes refreshments and favors for each resident.

The auxiliary depends on donations to provide the supportive services. All donations to the hospital are tax deductible.

Those who would like to “attend” the dance are asked to RSVP by sending their donation to the Union County Hospital Auxiliary, 517 N. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906.

The auxiliary voices its thanks and appreciation to all of those who help to support its projects.