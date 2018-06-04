Hospital auxiliary welcomes applications for scholarship

The Union County Hospital District Auxiliary is accepting applications for its annual scholarship.

To be eligible for the scholarship, an applicant must be accepted and enrolled into a full-time health career program at an accredited college or university.

Preference in awarding the scholarship will go to applicants who are residents of Union County or who are current employees of Union County Hospital in Anna.

If a position is available at Union County Hospital upon completion of the program, the hope is that the student would consider employment with the facility.

The scholarship is for $1,000. Applicants must complete the application, provide documentation of acceptance and enrollment in a health career curriculum and must remain in good standing academically.

Interested applicants can pick up a copy at the human resources office or gift shop at Union County Hospital during business hours, or leave a message for the auxiliary at 833-8216.