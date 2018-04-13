Hospital celebrates volunteers

It’s been said that many hands make light work – one of the many reasons that volunteers are a valued part of Union County Hospital in Anna.

Volunteers are integral to Union County Hospital’s commitment to the community, by supporting the hospital’s mission of providing comprehensive care – physical, emotional and spiritual – to the residents of the Anna-Jonesboro community and surrounding areas.

During National Volunteer Week, April 15-21, Union County Hospital plans to recognize the many contributions that these important individuals make, year-round.

This year’s celebration, with a theme of “Celebrate Service,”highlights how valuable the volunteers are to the hospital and how they improve the lives of others around them through their incredible spirit of giving.

A strong base of volunteers is essential to a community hospital.

“Union County Hospital is fortunate to have the active involvement of more than 20 caring, generous individuals from the community who lend their time and talents to enrich the lives of others,” says Monica Schramm, Union County Hospital’s director of marketing and volunteer coordinator.

The volunteers assist in the hospital gift shop, admitting and the Our Healthy Circle program.

During 2017 alone, approximately 22 volunteers provided 2,620 hours of service with Union County Hospital.

A luncheon is planned during the special recognition week for the volunteers. The volunteers also will receive a gift, along with their paid membership to the Our Healthy Circle program.

The auxiliary and hospital are looking for a few more smiling faces to volunteer at the hospital admitting desk.

Those who may be interested in becoming a volunteer at Union County Hospital can contact Monica Schramm at 833-4511, extension 4359, for more information.