Housing authorities awarded grant funds

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded over $4 million in grants to 15 Southern Illinois housing authorities.

The Union County Housing Authority is among those receiving grant funds.

The awarding of the grants was announced May 1 by U.S. Mike Bost, R-Ill., in a news release.

Bost said the funds, awarded through the CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds, will provide housing authorities financial resources for management, maintenance,and resident services in order to prevent and respond to potential coronavirus outbreaks in public housing.

Southern Illinois housing authorities which received grant funds included:

Housing Authority of the County of Union: $95,732.

Alexander County Housing Authority: $214,788.

Housing Authority of Pulaski County: $64,507.

Perry County Housing Authority: $125,444.

Housing Authority of the County of Williamson: $299,961.

Randolph County Housing Authority: $81,613.

Housing Authority of the County of Jackson: $325,617.

Housing Authority of the County of Franklin: $285,446.

Housing Authority of the City of Marion: $175,614.

“As we continue working to stop the spread of coronavirus, many people are spending more time at home,” Bost said.

“The last thing they should have to worry about is whether they will be safe from the virus in their own homes. These grants will help local housing authorities keep residents safe and make preparations to prevent or respond to potential outbreaks.”