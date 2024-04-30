Housing rehab funds awarded

Illinois state officials on Wednesday, April 24, announced Community Development Block Grant, CDBG, for Housing Rehabilitation recipients.

A total of $8.9 million has been awarded to 14 communities, which will support housing rehabilitation projects.

Awards for local governments range from $539,000 to $650,000, with up to $60,000 available for each home.

The awarding of the grants was announced in Chicago by Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, DCEO.

Southern Illinois communities were among those receiving grants. They included:

The Village of Carrier Mills, $650,000. The Village of Goreville, $539,000. The City of Mt. Vernon, $650,000. The City of Orient, $650,000. The City of Zeigler, $650,000.

“No one should have to worry if their home is structurally safe or if their appliances will turn on,” the governor said in a news release.

“Thanks to this federal grant, 14 communities across the state will become stronger and more resilient by rehabilitating their vulnerable residents’ homes.”

“For half a century, the Community Development Block Grants Program has provided critical assistance to keep communities safe and healthy,” DCEO director Kristin Richards said.

“This grant funding will ensure communities and families across Illinois have the resources they need to rehabilitate homes in the areas that need it the most.”

April is National Community Development Month. This year is the 50th anniversary of the CDBG program.

State officials noted that for half a century, CDBG has played a pivotal role in helping the most vulnerable citizens through key investments in infrastructure, public facilities, economic development and housing.

Housing rehabilitation grants are designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions.

Eligible uses of funds include structural work, electrical, plumbing, new appliances, flooring, ADA accessibility accommodations and more.

“A thriving community begins with a safe and secure place to call home,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. “Community Development Block Grants are the instruments of change that help stabilize neighborhoods that have weathered the storms of neglect, empowering individuals and families with opportunities to flourish.”

“Children and families across Illinois can benefit from federal investments like these that help improve housing conditions and reduce housing insecurity,” said U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill. “Along with Senator Durbin, I’m proud to advocate for resources that will help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the affordable, quality housing they need.”

The Community Development Block Grant Program was established by the U.S. Housing and Community Development Act of 1974.

The state-administered funds are earmarked exclusively for non-metropolitan communities that do not receive CDBG entitlement funding from HUD.

All funding benefits communities with 51 percent or more low-to-moderate income residences, in accordance with CDBG program requirements.