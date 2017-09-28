Hughey candidate for county treasurer

On​ ​Sept. ​21,​ ​John​ ​L.​ ​Hughey​ ​announced​ ​his​ ​intention​ ​to​ ​seek​ ​the​ ​Democrat Party nomination​ ​for​ ​Union​ ​County​ ​treasurer.​ ​​

Hughey will be a candidate in the March 20, 2018, Union County primary election.​

Hughey,​ ​a​ ​longtime​ ​resident​ ​of​ ​Anna,​ ​is​ ​a 1979​ ​graduate​ ​of​ ​Cobden​ ​Unit​ ​School​ ​District​ ​and​ ​a​ ​1983​ ​graduate​ ​of​ ​Southern​ ​Illinois University​ ​Carbondale.​ ​​ ​

He​ ​is​ ​employed​ ​by​ ​the​ ​Illinois​ ​Department​ ​of​ ​Agriculture​ ​as a​ ​warehouse​ ​examiner​ ​specialist.​ ​​ ​This​ ​is​ ​a​ ​position​ ​he​ ​has​ ​held​ ​since​ ​1985.​ ​​ ​

Currently,​ ​he serves​ ​on​ ​the​ ​​ ​Board​ ​of​ ​Education​ ​at​ ​Anna​-Jonesboro​ ​Community​ ​High​ ​School​ ​and​ ​has​ ​served since​ ​2011.​ ​​ ​

From​ ​1995​ ​through​ ​2011,​ ​Hughey​ ​served​ ​on​ ​the​ ​Board​ ​of​ ​Education​ ​for​ ​Anna Community​ ​Consolidated​ ​School​ ​District.​ ​​ ​

He​ ​is​ ​married​ ​to​ ​Kim​ ​and​ ​they​ ​have​ ​two sons,​​ John Clyde and Evan.

Hughey said he ​i​s ​​seeking ​​the ​​nomination ​​because ​​he ​​has ​​a​​ desire ​​to ​​serve Union​ ​County.​ ​​ ​​ ​

After​ ​taking​ ​a​ ​look​ ​at​ ​the​ ​different​ ​offices​ ​within​ ​the​ ​county, Hughey said he​ ​feels,​ ​with the​ ​combination​ ​of​ ​his​ ​education​ ​and​ ​experience,​ ​he​ ​would​ ​best​ ​be​ ​suited​ ​to​ ​serve​ ​the​ ​people of​ ​Union​ ​County​ ​as​ ​their​ ​treasurer.​ ​​

​His​ ​education,​ ​training and​ ​30​-plus​ ​years​ ​of​ ​work experience,​ ​examining​ ​the​ ​books​ ​and​ ​records​ ​of​ ​some​ ​of​ ​the​ ​largest​ ​agribusiness​ ​companies within​ ​Illinois,​ ​have​ ​helped​ ​prepare​ ​him​ ​for​ ​this​ ​new​ ​endeavor.​ ​​ ​

The​ ​last​ ​20-plus​ ​years, serving​ ​the​ ​local​ ​school​ ​districts,​ ​have​ ​taught​ ​him​ ​how​ ​to​ negotiate​ ​to​ ​find​ ​common ground​ ​and​ ​gained​ ​invaluable​ ​financial​ ​oversight​ ​experience.​ ​