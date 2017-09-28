Hughey candidate for county treasurer
On Sept. 21, John L. Hughey announced his intention to seek the Democrat Party nomination for Union County treasurer.
Hughey will be a candidate in the March 20, 2018, Union County primary election.
Hughey, a longtime resident of Anna, is a 1979 graduate of Cobden Unit School District and a 1983 graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
He is employed by the Illinois Department of Agriculture as a warehouse examiner specialist. This is a position he has held since 1985.
Currently, he serves on the Board of Education at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School and has served since 2011.
From 1995 through 2011, Hughey served on the Board of Education for Anna Community Consolidated School District.
He is married to Kim and they have two sons, John Clyde and Evan.
Hughey said he is seeking the nomination because he has a desire to serve Union County.
After taking a look at the different offices within the county, Hughey said he feels, with the combination of his education and experience, he would best be suited to serve the people of Union County as their treasurer.
His education, training and 30-plus years of work experience, examining the books and records of some of the largest agribusiness companies within Illinois, have helped prepare him for this new endeavor.
The last 20-plus years, serving the local school districts, have taught him how to negotiate to find common ground and gained invaluable financial oversight experience.