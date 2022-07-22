Hummingbird Day planned at sanctuary near Golconda

Shawnee Chapter Illinois Audubon Society’s annual Hummingbird Day is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23.

Hummingbird Day will take place at Illinois Audubon Society’s War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located at 228 Buchwack Rd., Golconda.

Presentations about hummingbirds are planned throughout the morning. Children’s activities will be ongoing as well. Light refreshments will be served.

Hummingbird Day is free and open to everyone. The event will be held rain or shine. Organizers ask people to not bring their pets.

The following directions from Golconda to the sanctuary were provided by organizers:

Take Route 146 north of Golconda 3.5 miles, turn left onto Bushwack Road (look for brown binocular sign).

Follow Bushwack Road about 2.3 miles to the sanctuary entrance on the right; watch for signs.

Bushwack Road turns into a gravel road and crosses a low water ford. Organizers said “don’t give up...just keep going and you’ll get there.”

More information is available by calling or texting 618-534-7870 or emailing shawneechapterias@gmail.com.