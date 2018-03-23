Hundreds expected to attend regional history fair

High school and junior high students by the hundreds plan to converge on Southern Illinois University Carbondale for the annual Southern Illinois Regional History Fair on March 24.

“Conflict and Compromise” is the theme of this year’s event, which takes place in the SIU Student Center ballrooms and J. Corker Lounge.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and performances, which are open to the public, start at 9 a.m. The day wraps up with an awards ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

The fair will feature numerous performances, focusing on a wide variety of historical themes and people, from the Shawnee National Forest to Virginia Marmaduke, the acclaimed breakthrough female journalist.

Presentations will also highlight topics including:

The Lincoln Douglas Debates, the Lager Beer Riot, the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the “radium girls” and numerous other interesting topics.

In addition, the event serves as a showcase for exhibits, media projects and research papers created by the students.

Last year, nearly 200 high school and middle school students participated.

The 2018 theme asks participants to examine history through multiple perspectives, investigating why conflict occurs, how compromises and resolutions come about and what happens if nothing is resolved or if solutions prove to be short-term.

Superior, excellent and good awards will go to noteworthy fair entries.

The top presentations will also advance to the statewide Illinois History Day in Springfield on May 3, where they will vie for top honors against entries that advanced from four other regional history fairs.

Numerous awards and cash prizes are presented at Illinois History Day.

Winners from the state event can compete at the Kenneth E. Behring National History Day contest in June at the University of Maryland in College Park.

SIU history students assist with the event’s judging, giving them the chance to see what topics intrigue junior high and high school students and how the youths interpret and present those subjects.

History fair sponsors include the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, Southern Illinois University Press and the SIU College of Liberal Arts