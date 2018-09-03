Hunter education course slated March 23-24 in Anna

An Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, hunter safety education course is planned March 23-24 at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Anna. The church is located at 315 South St.

Hours for the course are from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 23 and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24. Students must attend both classes.

A 1996 state law requires all hunters born or or after Jan. 1, 1980, to successfully complete a hunter education course before they can receive their first hunting license.

The state requests that participants in the class be at least 9 years old.

Those who complete the course receive a hunter education certification card. The card verifies that they have passed the course of instruction.

The course will include instruction in wildlife management, firearms safety, hunter ethics, game identification, first aid, survival techniques and regulations.

For more information about the course, or to preregister, call 618-697-0286.