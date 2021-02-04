Hunter safety course planned

Home / Home

Fri, 04/02/2021 - 5:51pm admin

An Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, hunter safety education course is planned Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church’s Main Street Center in Anna. The church is located at 315 South St.

Hours for the course are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 9 and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 10. Students must attend both classes.

Masks will be mandatory for those who attend the course.

A 1996 state law requires all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1980, to successfully complete a hunter education course before they can receive their first hunting license.

Participants will be asked to provide their Social Security number at the time of the class.

For more information about the course, call 618-697-0286.

