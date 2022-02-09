Home / Home

Hunter safety education course scheduled in Anna

Fri, 09/02/2022 - 3:59pm admin

An Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, hunter safety education course is planned Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church’s Main Street Center in Anna. The center is located at 315 South St. in Anna. 

The course is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 3. Students must attend both classes.

The course is being sponsored by Anna-Jonesboro National Bank.

A 1996 state law requires all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1980, to successfully complete a hunter education course before they can receive their first hunting license.

Those who complete the course will receive a hunter education certification card. The card verifies that they have passed the course of instruction.

The course will include instruction in wildlife management, firearms safety, hunter ethics, game identification, first aid, survival techniques and regulations.

More information about the course is available by calling 618-697-0286.

