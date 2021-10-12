Hunters harvested 50,300 deer during first weekend of Illinois firearm season

Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,300 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season, which was Nov. 19-21.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, reported that comparatively, hunters took 47,147 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2020.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season was scheduled to conclude Dec. 2-5.

Hunters harvested 824 deer in Union County during the first weekend of the firearm deer season. That compared to a harvest of 772 in 2020.

Harvest totals from the first weekend of the firearm deer season in other area counties included:

Alexander County: 267, compared to 257 last year. Jackson County: 1,325, compared to 1,227. Johnson County: 900, compared to 857.

Massac County: 249, compared to 219. Pulaski County: 192, compared to 177. Williamson County: 1,148, compared to 943.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 10-12.

Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan.14-16.

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16. Archery deer hunting was closed Dec. 2-5 in counties which were open for firearm deer season.