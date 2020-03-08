Hunting, Fishing Days cancelled due to pandemic

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials at John A. Logan College in Carterville last week announced they had made the decision to cancel the 2020 Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days.

The event was scheduled to take place at the college’s Carterville campus on Sept. 26-27.

John A. Logan College president Dr. Ron House stated that the decision was based on the college’s top priority of providing a safe environment for all that visit the campus.

An announcement about the decision was posted July 28 on the college’s website.

“We have carefully followed the Illinois Community College Board’s Guidance for the Return to Campus for Illinois Community Colleges, the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan, as well as guidance by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” House said.

“Unfortunately, there were too many concerns about having an event with close to 40,000 people on our campus this fall.”

Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days is the largest celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Days in the country.

Established in 1987, the event has hosted over 1 million sports people and their families.

John A. Logan College took over the operation of the event in 2006. The annual event brings over 40,000 visitors to the college’s campus.

Along with title sponsor Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, the college has grown the event to include over 200 vendors, calling contests, seminars, archery and kids fishing.

“This is an important event that we look forward to hosting every year,” House said.

“The decision was difficult, but we have to put safety first. Our staff plans year-round for this event, and we are looking forward to continuing the tradition in 2021.”

The 2021 Southern Illinois Celebration of Hunting and Fishing Days is scheduled for Sept. 25-26, 2021.