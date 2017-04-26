Home / News / I-Cash event scheduled in Harrisburg

I-Cash event scheduled in Harrisburg

Wed, 04/26/2017 - 10:38am admin

Since taking office as Illinois state treasurer two years ago, Mike Frerichs has worked to bring $220 million worth of property back to its rightful owners through the I-Cash program.  

State Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg, plans to partner with Frerichs to bring I-Cash to Southern Illinois during April in an effort to return forgotten money or property back to its owners.

Phelps plans to host an I-Cash table at Kroger in Harrisburg on April 27, from 8 a.m. until noon. 

A representative from Frerichs’ office will be available to help local residents search to find out if they have any unclaimed assets.  

Phelps said that area residents are encouraged to stop by to find out if they are owed anything by the state or for help filing a free claim to reclaim property.

For more information about the event, call Phelps’ constituent service office at 618-253-4189 or email bphelps118@gmail.com.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

