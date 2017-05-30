IAHCE awards scholarships to students

The Pulaski-Alexander Board Members of Illinois Association of Home and Community Education at a recent board meeting chose the 2017 scholarship winners from applications which had been submitted by seniors from Century High School at Ullin and Meridian High School at Mounds.

Through a process in which the names of the applicants were covered, Levi Jones and Natalie Taake received the highest scores from Century. Meridian’s winners were Gabriele Baker and Kira Davis.

Each of the students who were selected received a stipend of $500 not only as a reward for having done extremely well, but also in encouragement for continued educational goals.

The members of IAHCE congratulated the scholarship winners, as well as all of those who submitted scholarship applications.

They also thanked all of the public who supported education by coming to the Hillbilly Dinner Theater in April. All of the proceeds from the dinner theater event were used to fund the scholarships.

More information about the pictures

Century scholarship winners

Natalie Taake, Pulaski-Alexander IAHCE chairperson June Badgley, and Levi Jones are pictured at the senior awards banquet at Century High School at Ullin after the students received their $500 scholarships. Natalie plans to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau to prepare her to become a licensed CPA. Levi plans to graduate from Shawnee Community College and then transfer to Southeast Missouri State University or Murray State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business. Photo provided.

Meridian scholarship winners

Pulaski-Alexander Illinois Association of Home and Community Education member Ledillon Powers, center, presented Kira Davis, left, and Gabriele Baker, right, their $500 scholarships at the Meridian High School senior awards banquet. Kira plans to pursue bachelor’s and master’s in nursing degrees from the University of Louisville after first receiving her associate of arts degree at Shawnee Community College. Gabriele plans to work as a neonatal nurse practitioner after earning her degrees from Shawnee Community College, Barnes Jewish College and Vanderbilt University. Photo provided.