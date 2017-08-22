Identification needed in theft case

The Anna Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in identifying a subject suspected of a theft.

Police received a report from Walmart in Anna, which stated that a male subject left the store without paying for $462 of merchandise.

Asset protection associates discovered a compound bow missing from inventory.

An investigation revealed a male subject removed bar codes from lesser expensive merchandise and replaced the bar codes onto more expensive merchandise. The male subject did make a payment for the merchandise, but at a lesser value than what the merchandise was valued.

The male subject left the store in a grey colored passenger car, but a license plate number was not obtained.

Any information on the identity of this subject should be reported to the Anna Police Department by calling 833-8571, extension 1503.