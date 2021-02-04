IDNR accepting applications for several grant programs

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, is accepting applications for grants through several different programs.

Applications are being accepted for the Volunteer Fire Assistance Program, the Special Wildlife Funds Wildlife Preservation Fund-Wildlife Rehabilitation Facilities Program and the State Furbearer Fund.

Each grant program has specific eligibility criteria, project guidelines, application guidelines and scoring criteria.

Volunteer Fire Assistance grants provide federal funding to fire departments serving populations of 10,000 or less for equipment and training.

Wildlife Rehabilitation Facilities grants offer up to $2,000 per year per project in state funding for improvements to rehabilitation facilities that are licensed to care for endangered and threatened species.

The State Furbearer Fund awards grants to non-profits or universities for projects improving furbearer habitats, projects for purposes of furbearer surveys or investigations, and projects for educating hunters, trappers and the general public about furbearers.

Potential applicants for all of the programs can find more information on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/default.aspx.