IDNR announces 2018 Outstanding Volunteers of Year

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, on Aug. 18 announced recipients of 2018 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year awards.

Individuals, as well as members of four groups, were recognized for the volunteer service to IDNR.

A Tamms man and a local group of Master Naturalist volunteers were among those honored.

“Throughout the state, our Illinois DNR sites and programs benefit each year from the dedication and commitment of thousands of hours of volunteer service from hundreds of individuals with a passion for public and community service,” IDNR director Wayne Rosenthal said.

“We are grateful for their service and pleased to recognize this year’s award winners for promoting outdoor recreation opportunities, and protecting our natural and cultural resources.”

An IDNR Outstanding Volunteers of the Year awards ceremony, honoring this year’s award winners, was held Saturday morning, Aug. 18, at the Conservation World at the Illinois Green Industry Association Outdoor Amphitheater on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

The 2018 IDNR Outstanding Volunteers of the Year from the Southern Illinois area include:

Bill Bridges, Tamms: Bridges was honored for his volunteer service as the campground host at Horseshoe Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area in Alexander Co.

Bridges is well known among campers for his work ensuring that facilities in the Horseshoe Lake campground are well supplied, and for traveling through the campground and the entire park picking up trash.

After storms, Bridges is diligent in picking up downed tree branches and limbs, cutting them for firewood for use in the campground.

Bridges also delivers firewood to those campers who have no means to transport it, and is ready to loan out extension cords, hoses and jumper cables to campers in need.

He has also worked to keep Horseshoe Lake’s west side boat access area clear of debris.

IDNR noted that Bridges has gone above and beyond the role of campground host at Horseshoe Lake, all while battling pancreatic cancer.

Southern Illinois Master Naturalists/Kids in the Woods Program: Since the fall of 2015, Master Naturalist volunteers, led by coordinator Lorie Allen, have hosted 10 to 15 families a month for education programs at Giant City State Park in Makanda as part of the group’s Kids in the Woods initiative.

Master Naturalist volunteers dedicate several hours a month for each program, which brings families to the park for outdoor-themed, hands-on activities – many bringing equipment and resources from their homes for the programs at the park.

IDNR shared that thanks to the enthusiasm of Lorie Allen and other volunteers, many families who have never been to Giant City State Park get an up-close experience with nature-based activities.