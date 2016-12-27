IDNR News Bits

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, shares the following items of interest:

Archery Deer and Fall Turkey Permits: Illinois archery deer and archery fall turkey seasons are open through Jan. 15, 2017.

Permits are available over-the-counter at DNR Direct license and permit vendors.

Find a vendor at this link: http://dnr.illinois.gov/DNRDirectMonitor/VendorListing.aspx.

Donate to Illinois Sportsmen Against Hunger: Hunters are encouraged to donate whole deer to the Illinois Sportsmen Against Hunger program to help Illinois families in need.

Participating meat processors turn the donated deer into ground venison for delivery to food banks and charities in Illinois.

For more information on the Illinois Sportsmen Against Hunger program, including a list of participating meat processors, check the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov/programs/ISAH.

Spring Turkey Applications: Hunters may now apply for the second lottery for 2017 Illinois spring wild turkey season permits.

The application deadline for the second lottery for 2017 spring turkey permits is Jan. 11, 2017.

Go to the IDNR website for more information at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx.

ICF 2017 Calendar: The Illinois Conservation Foundation’s annual Outdoors in Illinois 2017 wall calendar is available.

Proceeds from the sale of the 2017 calendar will support a variety of youth education programs at the Torstenson Youth Conservation Education Center, and the traveling Torstenson Education Station.

The calendar contains photography of Illinois, and can be purchased for $15 through the ICF website at www.ilcf.org or by phone at 217-785-2003.