IDNR systems go offline for updating

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, announced that point-of-sale license and permit systems and online license, permit, campground reservation and registration services would be offline starting Feb. 23 and continuing through Feb. 28.

The action was necessary as part of the transition to a new system that is scheduled to begin operation in March, IDNR said in a news release.

The shutdown is necessary for data and operating systems to be updated for implementation of new enhanced IDNR online and point-of-sale services which are set to begin March 1.

IDNR plans to begin the sale of 2021 Illinois hunting, fishing and sportsman combination licenses on March 1.

All 2020 hunting, fishing and combination licenses are valid through March 31, 2021.

Updated information is available by checking the IDNR website at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Pages/default.aspx.