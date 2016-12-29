IDNR terminates lease agreement with Rend Lake Resort Inc.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, reports that it has terminated a lease agreement with Rend Lake Resort Inc. and intends to seek a new operator for the Rend Lake Resort and Conference Center, which is located on Rend Lake at Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area in Southern Illinois.

IDNR reported in a news release that it has several concerns about the condition of the buildings at the Rend Lake Resort and Conference Center.

Mold, peeling paint, and other potential health and safety related discoveries led the department to have safety concerns for visitors to the resort.

“The health and safety of Illinoisans is paramount,” IDNR director Wayne Rosenthal said in a news release. “The department must take these steps to protect families and valuable state assets.”

The resort operator notified IDNR earlier in December that it planned to close the facility.

The lease termination follows a notice from IDNR to Rend Lake Resort Inc. in November that the firm was delinquent in rent and related lease payments totaling more than $205,000.

IDNR is also of the understanding that the operator owes $14,000 in real estate taxes, $21,000 in utility payments and $47,000 in hotel operator’s taxes.

The Rend Lake Resort and Conference Center, which opened in 1990, has 104 hotel rooms, suites and cabins adjoining the lake, and a conference center including meeting rooms and banquet facilities.

The resort also has a restaurant and bar, boat docks and boat rentals, an outdoor swimming pool and tennis court.

Activities and outdoor recreation opportunities at the Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area and the 19,000-acre Rend Lake include boating, fishing, hunting, trail riding, wildlife watching, swimming and field dog trial grounds.