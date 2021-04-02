IDOR to begin accepting income tax returns Feb. 12

The Illinois Department of Revenue, IDOR, plans to begin accepting 2020 state individual income tax returns on Friday, Feb. 12.

IDOR noted Feb. 12 is the same date that the Internal Revenue Service, IRS, plans to begin accepting federal individual income tax returns.

If a taxpayer electronically files an error-free return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in four to six weeks, if applicable, IDOR said.

Last year, IDOR recorded a 2.7 percent increase in the number of electronic filers; of the 6,443,623 individual income tax returns, 87 percent were filed electronically and 63 percent received refunds.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, IDOR also is encouraging taxpayers to create a MyTax Illinois account.

The 2020 tax filing deadline is Thursday, April 15. IDOR said it remains highly committed to protecting taxpayers from identify theft and will continue to work with the IRS and other states to strengthen protections.

IDOR said that taxpayers are encouraged to do their part by protecting their personal information and staying alert to phone scams or phishing emails.

For more tips and up-todate information, taxpayers can visit IDOR’s website at revenue.illinois.gov.

Free filing of Form IL1040 is available through MyTax Illinois. Individuals may also utilize MyTax Illinois to make payments, respond to department inquiries and check the status of their Illinois Individual Income Tax refunds using the Where’s My Refund? link.

Taxpayers may also look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made and (when necessary) amounts reported on

Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules and instructions for the 2020 tax year, visit IDOR’s website at tax.illinois.gov.