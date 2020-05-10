IDOT announces I-57 projects

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, has announced that ongoing and future expansion of Interstate 57 from Mount Vernon to Johnston City highlights a commitment to improve safety, reduce congestion and encourage economic growth throughout the region.

IDOT said in a news release that the project is separated into six segments, representing a total investment of $257.8 million for Southern Illinois, with $224 million coming from Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, Illinois isn’t just making temporary repairs and patching up existing infrastructure, it’s investing for the future,” the governor said.

“Rebuild Illinois is the beginning of an effort to improve and replace roads and bridges and provide jobs throughout the entire state. By undertaking the I-57 expansion and other projects in the years to come, IDOT will ultimately create safer roads for Jefferson, Franklin and Williamson counties.”

Five of the six I-57 expansion segments are ongoing or upcoming, with one already completed.

Each segment includes widening I-57 to three lanes in each direction and replacing key bridges.

In addition, later this year IDOT is embarking on a major renovation of the Trail of Tears rest areas on I-57 in Union County, which includes greatly expanding and enhancing truck parking.

IDOT advised that motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through these and all other work zones.

Drivers also are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs, to watch for traffic signals, to be aware of width restrictions, to refrain from using mobile devices and to be alert for workers and equipment.

“Across the nation, highway construction and maintenance continue as essential infrastructure activities. Illinois is no different,” said Omer Osman, the acting secretary for IDOT.

“These projects represent a significant investment in Jefferson, Franklin and Williamson counties that will improve safety, mobility and create economic opportunity for years to come on one of the country’s critical freight and travel corridors. Please, slow down and pay extra attention driving in and around any work zone.”

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

Year One included approximately $2.7 billion of improvements statewide on 1,706 miles of highway, 128 bridges and 228 additional safety improvements.