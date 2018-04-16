IDOT announces lane shift on Interstate 57

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, is alerting motorists about an upcoming lane shift on Interstate 57 in Union County.

IDOT reported that beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, northbound traffic on I 57 from just south of the Illinois Route 146 interchange (milepost 30) would be shifted to the southbound lanes with the use of a crossover.

The shift was going to take place if the weather permitted.

With the shift, IDOT noted that traffic will be in a head-to-head configuration with one lane for each direction of travel.

The shifted traffic configuration will be in place until Nov. 15 to facilitate construction of a new bridge in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

“Motorists should use extreme caution through this work zone and be aware of speed reductions and traffic control devices,” IDOT advised.

IDOT District 9 updates can be found on Twitter at https://twitter.com/IDOT District.