IDOT announces plans for ramp closings on Interstate 57

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, has announced that the southbound Interstate 57 entrance ramp at Illinois 14 (exit 71) in Benton will be closed for approximately seven days beginning Monday, Aug. 5, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary for reconstruction of I-57, IDOT said in a news release.

Starting Monday, Aug. 12, weather permitting, the northbound I-57 exit ramp at Illinois 14 (exit 71) in Benton will close for approximately seven days, IDOT said.

IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to changing conditions and all detour signs prior to the work zone, to obey the posted speed limits, to refrain from using mobile devices and to be alert for workers and equipment.

IDOT District 9 updates can be found on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict9 or by viewing area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.