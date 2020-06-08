IDOT announces railroad crossing closure in Ware

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that there will be a road closure at the railroad crossing on Illinois Route 146 near Ware, just east of the intersection of Illinois Route 146 and Illinois Route 3 intersection.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and concluding at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, crews from Union Pacific Railroad will be removing and replacing the railroad crossing surface on Illinois Route 146.

There will be no traffic permitted through the crossing during the repairs. To avoid the work area, a detour will be posted. IDOT is urging drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.