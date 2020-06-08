Home / Home

IDOT announces railroad crossing closure in Ware

Thu, 08/06/2020 - 4:02pm admin

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that there will be a road closure at the railroad crossing on Illinois Route 146 near Ware, just east of the intersection of Illinois Route 146 and Illinois Route 3 intersection.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and concluding at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, crews from Union Pacific Railroad will be removing and replacing the railroad crossing surface on Illinois Route 146.

There will be no traffic permitted through the crossing during the repairs. To avoid the work area, a detour will be posted. IDOT is urging drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 10 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here