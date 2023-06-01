IDOT highlights 2022 improvements

In a look back at 2022, the Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, reported that as of Sept. 30, Rebuild Illinois had made $9.6 billion in improvements statewide on 4,546 miles of highway, 422 bridges and 645 additional safety improvements, ranging from routine maintenance projects to extensive interstate and bridge reconstructions.

The past year marked the completion of the third full year of the Rebuild Illinois plan.

Rebuild Illinois is a capital program that is investing $44.8 billion into the state’s infrastructure over six years, with $33.2 billion identified for transportation.

State officials said Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but the first that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

A major investment in Interstate 57 unfolded this construction season.

In Southern Illinois, work included replacing bridges in Jefferson County and adding lanes in Franklin County.

The total combined cost is $477.2 million, with the ongoing effort to make I-57 six lanes from Interstate 24 south of Marion to Mt. Vernon a focal point.

The resurfacing of the entire length of I-24 in Illinois passed a milestone with the completion of a $28 million pavement patching, resurfacing and bridge repair on the two miles approaching the Ohio River this fall.

Plans to establish a new inland port in Cairo were furthered with the release of $3.4 million through Rebuild Illinois, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the Alexander Cairo Port District to help complete environmental requirements and studies for the project, one of the largest investments in Southern Illinois in decades.

The sixth and final round of $250 million in Rebuild Illinois grants to advance municipal, township, and county projects across the state were announced.

In all, $1.5 billion has been distributed by IDOT to address local transportation needs in 2,856 communities, municipalities and townships.

The Safe Routes to School program provided $12.3 million in grants to 57 projects selected from 102 applications submitted by municipalities and schools across the state.

Administered by IDOT using federal funds, Safe Routes to School supports projects and activities that improve safety and encourage active transportation options in areas around elementary and middle schools.