IDOT plans road projects in region

A six-year Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, plan calls for road and bridge improvements throughout the region.

Plans for projects reported by State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg.

Schimpf represents the 58th District. Fowler represents the 59th District. Union County is in both of the state senate districts.

Schimpf said the planned upgrades will impact infrastructure in Monroe, St. Clair, Randolph, Perry, Jackson, Union, Jefferson, Washington counties, and more.

The plan is set to start in 2019 and run through 2024.

“I’m pleased to see IDOT’s infrastructure plan includes much needed upgrades and repairs to roads and bridges in Southwestern Illinois,” Schimpf said in a news release.

The projects in the 58th District include work on Interstate 57, southeast of Anna.

Fowler said a number of roadways and bridges throughout the 59th Senate District will see improvements under the recently announced six-year Highway Improvement Program.

“This is an encouraging investment for Illinois’ transportation system, aimed at making long-term and cost-effective changes that will help keep our roads and bridges reliable and safe,” Fowler said in a news release.

“In 2019, IDOT has identified 13 projects throughout the 59th District, including improvements and work to approximately 7 miles of roadways and a total of four bridge replacements.”

According to IDOT’s plan, the projects scheduled for the upcoming Fiscal Year will cost approximately $38.5 million, including $12.7 million directed toward adding lanes to Interstate 57 between Johnson City and West Frankfort.

“This stretch of interstate is an extremely busy roadway for our region. Not too long ago, lanes were added to the interstate between Johnson City and Marion to help improve traffic flow and safety,” Fowler said.

“This project just extends that six-lane interstate system expansion, continuing the efforts to make our interstate system safer and more efficient for our drivers.”

Other local projects for the upcoming Fiscal Year include:

$600,000 for a bridge repair at the Big Bay Interchange on Interstate 24 in Massac County.

$300,000 for bridge repair on Interstate 24 at the Goreville Interchange in Johnson County.

$5.6 million for a bridge replacement on Interstate 24, two miles north of U.S. Route 4 in Massac County.

$60,000 for bridge deck sealing on the Mississippi River bridge on Interstate 57 in Alexander County.

$2.5 million for a bridge replacement on Interstate 57/U.S. route 51 under County Highway 7, 4.3 miles south of Union County Line in Pulaski County.

$4.5 million for a bridge replacement on Interstate 57/U.S. Route 51 about a mile north of the Pulaski County line in Union County.

$1.2 million for resurfacing of 2.63 miles of roadway on Interstate 57, near Cache River in Union County.

$325,000 for culvert repair on Interstate 57 in Union and Johnson Counties.

$1.2 million for a bridge replacement on U.S. Route 45 over Little Cache Creek, just south of Illinois Route 146 in Johnson County.

$8 million for location studies for the Ohio River bridge, a mile south of Cairo in Alexander County. Costs for this project will be shared between the State of Illinois and the State of Kentucky.

$1 million for a bridge replacement on Illinois 141 over Cane Creek, just east of Illinois Route 1 in White and Gallatin counties.

$500,000 for bridge repairs throughout Hamilton, Jefferson and Alexander counties.

“These projects will go a long way toward improving our transportation infrastructure in the region, promoting future economic growth and improving roadway safety,” Fowler said.

“I’m excited to see funding being directed toward some of our most critical transportation needs in our communities, including a number of bridge replacements and repairs.”

Around the State

Based on current funding levels, the Fiscal Year 2019-2024 Proposed Highway Improvement Program aims to improve a total of 1,945 miles of road and 525 bridges maintained by the state, Schimpf noted.

The multi-year program also includes funding for upgrades to more than 750 miles of local roads and 922,933 square feet of local bridges.

This multiyear plan commits to smaller repairs that avoid the higher costs of deferred maintenance.

Using this approach, IDOT will realize savings over multiple years to eventually invest in other projects throughout the state.

The plan also builds upon the latest in data-driven tools to help identify projects that provide the most value to the public while improving quality of life and regional mobility.

“This is a plan that helps get the state on the right track toward truly meeting the needs of our communities and building a 21st century system of transportation,” Schimpf said.