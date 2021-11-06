Home / Home

IDOT resumes roadside mowing

Fri, 06/11/2021 - 6:14pm admin

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, reports that roadside mowing operations have resumed statewide.

With mowing underway, IDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid all distractions and proceed with caution when encountering equipment and personnel. 

Keeping with its commitment to help the environment, agriculture and economy, IDOT again is scheduling mowing to maintain and grow pollinator habitat.

Pollinators play a key role in the state’s ecosystem by aiding in reproduction of flowers, fruits and vegetables. 

